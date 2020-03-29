|
Mary Lou McDermott was born and raised in Scranton, Pa., to Thomas Gore Killeen and Marguerite Murphy Killeen.
She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and received her Master in Education degree at the University of Scranton. She worked in elementary education, teaching kindergarten and third grade in the Scranton school system.
She married Lee McDermott, also of Scranton, on Feb. 3, 1968 and raised two children, Michael and Gayle.
Mary Lou had a passion for family, friends and Coca-Cola. She loved to drive and was frequently found on her way to visit her grandsons for the day in Rhode Island, or headed home to Scranton. She was known to enjoy a golf game with her friends, as well as luncheons at the Montclair Beach Club, Glen Ridge Country Club or the Cozy End. She was a long-standing member of the Junior League and a parishioner of St. Cassian's. She loved to laugh and brought joy to many, and undoubtedly continues to do the same with her beloved husband, Lee, as well as her other family and friends who have already departed.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle; son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Cindy; her grandsons, Connor, Brian and Colin; her sisters, Peggy Ann, Gayle and Connie; several nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/mary-louise-mcdermott.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020