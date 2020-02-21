Home

Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
Mary Lou Newman

Mary Lou Newman Obituary
Mary Lou Newman, 65, of Scranton, died unexpectedly at home on Monday.

Born in Rhode Island, daughter of the late Leo Newman Jr. and Margaret Haefele, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was employed by Dr. William Brown, and previously St. Joseph's Center. Mary Lou enjoyed crocheting and road trips.

Surviving are her companion, Arthur Evans; nephew, Christopher Newman; niece, Jamie Newman; great-nephew, Cade; great-nieces, Delaney and McKenzie; uncles, Edward, James and John "Jack" Haefele; aunts, Joan Naus and Linda Whiteford; half-sisters, Sharon, Jean and Diane; half-brother, Scott; beloved dog, Lola; and several great-aunts and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Leo Newman.

A funeral service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Center.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020
