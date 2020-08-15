Home

Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Memorial Park
Elmhurst Twp., PA
View Map
Mary Louise Androski


1919 - 2020
Mary Louise Androski Obituary

Mary Louise Androski, 101, a resident of Allied Terrace, Scranton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Allied Services Hospice Center. She was the widow of Joseph J. Androski, who died in 1968.

Born on Jan. 17, 1919 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Edith Decker Weber. Mary graduated from Technical High School, Scranton. Before her retirement, Mary worked as the administrative secretary for Keystone Consistory Valley of Scranton at the Masonic Temple for many years.

Mary was a longtime member of Embury United Methodist Church in Scranton, serving on many committees and she was very active as a Welsh cookie baker. She was a member of the Scranton City Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pennsylvania Daughters Cameo Society.

She was a fiercely independent woman and enjoyed keeping house and maintaining a beautiful garden.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Louise Macarchick and husband, John, of Tunkhannock; Shirley Walsh and husband, Paul, of Calabash, N.C,; and Gail Keck and husband, Lee, of Scranton; grandchildren, Heather Marshall of Scranton, Richard Marshall of Sewell, N.J.; and Paul Walsh of Greenfield Twp.; great-grandchildren, Galen and Declan Haggerty, Jackson and Maggie Marshall, and PJ and Tessa Walsh; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jane E. Wittig, who died in 1991, and Alice W. Weber, who died in 2019; and a nephew, Robert Wittig, who died in 1987.

Mary's family would like to express their abounding gratitude to the staff of Allied Terrace and especially Paco Peters for the care and kindness afforded to their mom, especially during the recent health crisis when visiting was not allowed.

Graveside services will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.


