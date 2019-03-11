Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Burke. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that the Burke family announces the passing of their beloved mother, Mary Louise Burke, 89, of Dunmore. On Saturday, March 9, she passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Vincent Burke.



Born Dec. 18, 1929, in Utica, N.Y., she was the only child of the late John Quigley and Agnus Pryal Sheehan. Losing both of her parents before the age of 20, she went on to earn her degree from Fordham College of Pharmacy in 1951. In a class of 84 students, Mary Lou was notably one of only two women. It was there where she met the love of her life, Jack, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage. She chose to devote most of her life to raising her family. Throughout her life, she was a true example of unconditional love and kindness. Through song and prayer, she touched the lives of all those who surrounded her. It cannot be denied that she had an incredible zest for life and an ability to remain calm through every storm.



She has forever instilled a lasting legacy of the importance of family to her children and grandchildren that will last many generations. She was truly an inspiration and a delight to all those who knew her.



Surviving are four daughters, Maureen Pusateri, Dunmore; Nancy Hanahue and husband, Sean, Clarks Summit; Ellen Byrne and husband, Paul, Dunmore; and Kathryn DeMeo and husband, Greg, Wilmington, Del.; four sons, Terrence Burke and wife, Eileen, Clarks Summit; Thomas Burke and wife, Ruth, Scranton; Robert Burke and wife, Brigitte, Dunmore; and Matthew Burke and wife, Kristen, Scranton; 32 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a son, John Timothy Burke; and two grandsons, Shamus Hanahue and Matthew J. Pusateri.



The funeral will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Shamus Foundation or the VNA Hospice.



The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers for their love and support while tending to Mary Lou.

