S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Kingston, PA
Mary Louise (Smolsky) Patalonis

Mary Louise (Smolsky) Patalonis Obituary

Mary Louise (Smolsky) Patalonis, 96 years old, of Kingston Pa., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Jewish home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton, Pennsylvania, where she was a resident for the past 30 months.

For the full obituary, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

The family expresses their most heartfelt appreciation to Mary's health care providers, Dr. Jyoti R. Shah, Dr. Keyur Mavani, Dr. Bojana Milekic, Dr. Stephen Jaditz, Marianne OBoyle, RN, and all the health care staff, employees and volunteers at the the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania for their wonderful and skilled care, love and friendship they so generously provided to Mary, especially during this pandemic.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Family and friends are invited to meet for Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., immediately after Mass.

To submit online condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


