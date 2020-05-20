|
|
Mary Louise (Scotty) Cummings Perry, formerly of Dunmore, died Sunday evening at Elan Gardens, South Abington Twp., after an illness. Scotty was preceded in death by two devoted husbands, James (Shamey) Cummings, in 1988, and Arthur Perry, in 2009.
Born Nov. 14, 1926, in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Finnerty) Scott. She was a proud member of the first graduating class of St. Mary's of Mount Carmel and a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a devoted member of both Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Christ the King parishes, Dunmore, where she enjoyed the quilting club. Before her retirement, she had been employed by the NEIU #19 as a paraprofessional with special needs children and the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. (A&P).
Surviving are children, James Cummings (Mitzi), Okinawa, Japan; Catherine Cummings, Timonium, Md.; Mary Peterson (Stanton), Niceville, Fla.; John (Tara), Dunmore, Pa.; and Elizabeth Casey (Christopher), Glen Mills, Pa. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of loyal friends.
Scotty will be remembered for her love of life, quick humor and her ability to press on no matter the obstacle. She loved a good party, and in her words, "Slainte."
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be private in Cathedral Cemetery. A Mass of Celebration will be held at St. Mary's Church in Dunmore at a time more conducive to gathering.
Donations may made in her honor to the Scotty Special Education Scholarship with the Scranton Area Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020