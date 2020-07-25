Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lucas Obituary

Mary Lucas, 98, of Scranton, previously of Plymouth, died July 17 at Allied Services Hospice Center. She was the loving wife of the late John Lucas.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Milkulski Bartosavage.

Mary was the owner of Lucas's Bar in Pinebrook for 21 years and Johnny's Delight Restaurant in West Scranton for 15 years. She later worked at Walmart as a greeter for 21 years.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Cindy Lucas Ostrowski and Diane Lucas; two sons, Stephen Lucas and John Lucas Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services were private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Hwy., Scranton, PA 18508.

Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -