Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Mary Lucille Serniak Obituary

Mary Lucille Serniak, 89, of Mayfield, died Sunday at Allied Hospice, Scranton. Her husband was the late Nicholas J. Serniak.

Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Louis and Mary Rhoda Orlando, she was a devout member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn, and its Altar and Rosary Society. Mary enjoyed being a mother/grandmother while caring for the needs of everyone she came in contact with. It was impossible to visit her home without being offered something to eat or drink. Her zest for life was contagious to all who came to know and love her. As much as the doctors tried, they could never heal the broken heart Mary had after the loss of her daughter, Barbara.

The family would like to thank Dr. Martin Penetar, the staff at Traditional Home Healthcare and Allied Hospice for their kindness.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Serniak and wife, Mary, Mayfield; and Nicholas Serniak and wife, Suzanne, Jermyn; five grandchildren, Kimberly Collins and husband, Jeremy; Michael Serniak, Matthew Serniak, Dr. Nicholas Serniak; Kristopher Serniak and wife, Rachel; four great-grandchildren, Marcus, Emily, Alexandra and Maxwell Collins; a sister, Angela Burke, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Serniak; and a brother-in-law, Donald E. Burke Sr.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.

Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:15 at the church. Due to current public health recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home's website.


