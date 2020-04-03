|
Mary Lynn Shaffer, 63, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital.
Born in Honesdale, daughter of the late Ronald Kilmer and Lubov Demianovich, she worked at Carbondale Nursing Home for more than 15 years as a housekeeper. Mary Lynn enjoyed going to work and was a dedicated worker who loved her friends at work. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and always put everyone else's needs before her own. She enjoyed chicken alfredo from Royal Pizza and playing games on her tablet. Her three dogs, Buddy, Ginger and Rosebud, and two cats, Baby and Scooter, held a special place in her heart.
The family extends thanks to the Moses Taylor ICU nurses.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Shaffer; two daughters, Jennifer Shaffer; and Faith Mulhall and husband, Tim, and grandchildren, Timothy and Myers Mulhall, all of Carbondale.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Shaffer.
Due to present health concerns about COVID-19, a celebration of Mary Lynn's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home, 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2020