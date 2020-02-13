|
Mary M. Balzano, 93, of Bridgewater Twp., N.J., died Monday at Bridgeway Rehabilitation Center. Her husband was the late Dominick Balzano.
Born in Avoca, she was the daughter of the late William and Teresa Crofton.
Surviving are a son, James Balzano and wife, Maggie, Hillsborough, N.J.; two grandchildren, Marissa Vella and husband, Michael; and Kristen Jones and husband, Graham; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Vella and Logan Vella.
The funeral will be Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends from 9:15 to 10:30 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020