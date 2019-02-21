Mary M. Phillips, of Ransom Twp., passed away Wednesday at the home of her daughter. She was the widow of Cyril "Mickey" Phillips, who died in 1988.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Theresa Pacini Iacobino. She was educated in Scranton schools and, prior to her marriage, was employed in the garment industry by Anthracite Overall Co.
Mary was a kind and generous woman; her warm smile would light up a room. She deeply loved her family and enjoyed preparing wonderful meals for her family and friends; she was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Smith for his great care and compassion; the visiting nurses of Traditional Health Care; caregivers and staff of Allied Hospice Home Care, especially, Megan, Ann Marie and Karen.
She was a devout member of St. Lucy's Church.
Surviving are her children, Richard Phillips and wife, Mary Ellen, Clarks Summit; Nancy Phillips; Matthew Phillips and wife, Cheryl; Michele Phillips, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Richard Phillips; Michael Phillips and wife, Cara; Jennifer and husband, Jonathan Laudenslager; Matthew Phillips and wife, Katie; and Brian Phillips; two great-grandchildren, Nora Kate and Matthew John; a brother, Domenick Iacobino; sister-in-law, Pearl Iacobino; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Genare and Matthew Iacobino; two sisters, Josephine Sabatini and Carrie Graziano.
The funeral will be conducted Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019