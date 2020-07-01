Home

Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Mary Magdalen Povanda "Maggie" Podrasky

Mary Magdalen "Maggie" Povanda Podrasky Obituary

Mary Magdalen "Maggie" Povanda Podrasky entered into this life on March 10, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Catherine Haraksin and Peter Povanda. She was called by the Lord on June 29, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Michael Podrasky who died Jan. 14, 2009. They were married for 56 years. She was the mother of Mary Jane Crotti and Thomas Podrasky. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Edward Crotti; grandchildren, Corinne, Katherine, Christina, Mia Teresa, James Maxwell and Rebecca; and great-grandson, Conor Coleman.

She was preceded in death by twin sister, Rosemary Mathias; and her husband, John.

She was a graduate of St. Michael's School in Jessup, St. Patrick's High School in Olyphant, and St. Thomas Commercial School, in Archbald. She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish as well as a member and past president of their Rosary Society, St. Michael's Social Club, St. Michael's Slovak Quilters Heritage Society of NEPA and Mid-Valley Hospital Auxiliary.

She was a feature writer for the National Slovak Society Magazine from where she received an honorarium. She was a painter and an artist. She traveled extensively, visiting 26 countries and 24 islands. She was a woman of great faith, with special devotion to the Blessed Mother.

A special thanks is extended to all of the nurses and staff at the Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all of their caring and compassionate care.

A memorial Mass and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


