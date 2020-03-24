Home

Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Mary Margaret (Peggy) Beynon

Mary Margaret (Peggy) Beynon Obituary
Mary Margaret (Peggy) Beynon, 74, of Scranton, died Friday at home.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Fred and Regina Wynn Beynon, she was a graduate of Scranton public schools.

Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family. She was very creative and was always there to listen and help anyone that needed it.

She is survived by two daughters, Regina M. Morrison; and Shawna Rillstone and husband, Jim; two sisters, Patience and Lou Ann Beynon; a brother, Edward Beynon; three granddaughters, Kayla, Shawna and Jayme Rillstone; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Carol and Patricia Beynon, and Jeannie Pompey; and three brothers, Fritz, Robert and David Beynon.

Private funeral services were held from Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Trust, DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or at dav.org.

To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020
