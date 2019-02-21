Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Kukuchka. View Sign

Mary Margaret Kukuchka, 92, of Eatonville, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Kukuchka Jr.



Born in Laflin, Jenkins Twp., on Oct. 23, 1926, daughter of the late Peter and Anna Leck Rowker, she was a graduate of Jenkins High School.



Mary was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tunkhannock. She also attended St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre.



She was very active in her family's businesses with her husband at Tunkhannock Fuel Co. She was a wonderful cook an amazing baker, passionately teaching her grandchildren her talents in making poppy seed nut rolls and pierogis.



Mary loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and on a sunny afternoon she enjoyed a burnt hot dog while watching her grandchildren swim in the pool.



She is survived by her two sons, Thomas and wife, June; and Ronald and wife, Abby; daughter, Cathryn West and husband, Robert; sister, Veronica Timchak; grandchildren, Kevin and wife, Sherri; Eric and wife, Gretchen; Jeffrey and wife, Jenilee; Abe and wife, Allie; Scott and companion, Alyssa; Emily, Eleanor and Sophie West; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Maryn, Kattrin, Ryker, Callahan, Avery and Ashton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Paul Rowker and David P. Rowker.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, Mary's pastor, and Deacon Raymond Pieretti. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Those wishing to attend Mary's Mass are asked to proceed directly to the church on Saturday.



A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Mary Margaret Kukuchka, 92, of Eatonville, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, George Kukuchka Jr.Born in Laflin, Jenkins Twp., on Oct. 23, 1926, daughter of the late Peter and Anna Leck Rowker, she was a graduate of Jenkins High School.Mary was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tunkhannock. She also attended St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre.She was very active in her family's businesses with her husband at Tunkhannock Fuel Co. She was a wonderful cook an amazing baker, passionately teaching her grandchildren her talents in making poppy seed nut rolls and pierogis.Mary loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and on a sunny afternoon she enjoyed a burnt hot dog while watching her grandchildren swim in the pool.She is survived by her two sons, Thomas and wife, June; and Ronald and wife, Abby; daughter, Cathryn West and husband, Robert; sister, Veronica Timchak; grandchildren, Kevin and wife, Sherri; Eric and wife, Gretchen; Jeffrey and wife, Jenilee; Abe and wife, Allie; Scott and companion, Alyssa; Emily, Eleanor and Sophie West; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Maryn, Kattrin, Ryker, Callahan, Avery and Ashton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Paul Rowker and David P. Rowker.Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, Mary's pastor, and Deacon Raymond Pieretti. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Those wishing to attend Mary's Mass are asked to proceed directly to the church on Saturday.A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Meadows Nursing Home, 4 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or Nativity B.V.M. Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. Funeral Home Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock

73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

570-836-3321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close