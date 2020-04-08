|
Mary Margotta DiRienzo, 93, of Scranton, died Monday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. Her husband, John DiRienzo, died Sept. 5, 2010. The couple had been married for 63 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vita Marie "Lizz" Summa Magnotta and was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. She was a member of St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton.
Mary was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her home and family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and recently with her great-granddaughter. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara DiRienzo; and sons, Paul and wife, Peggy; and Joseph and wife, Sue, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Christopher DiRienzo and wife, Krista; and Jennifer Hudak and husband, Tom; great-granddaughter, Mia Hudak; nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Elenor Matteo, Sue Ann and Armeda Magnotta, with whom she spent a lifetime of much laughter and many adventures.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private Thursday with interment at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020