Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
Mary Matina Townsend

Mary Matina Townsend Obituary
Mary Matina "Tina" Townsend, 69, of Dunmore, died Sunday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Joseph. The couple had been married for 35 years.

Born in Savannah, Ga., daughter of the late Ann Mulkerin, she was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Levittown, and attended the University of Scranton. Before retirement, she was employed by Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Dunmore.

She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved her grandchildren more than life. She also adored her five cats and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Also surviving are a son, Michael Scripp; a daughter, Mary Ellen Angerson, and son-in-law, Bruce Angerson, all of Dunmore; grandchildren, Audrey Scripp, Erica and James Angerson; a great-grandson, Logan Wojciechowski; a brother, John Mulkerin, Scranton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Cotterick; aunts, Marilyn Carson, Catherine Carson and Margaret Bolognia; and an uncle, James Carson.

A service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Inurnment is private at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call Thursday from 3 to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to 's Eastern Pa. Chapter, 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020
