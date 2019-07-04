Mary Mayak Skamanich Usckavizy, 94, of West Scranton, entered eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, with her family by her side at Linwood Nursing Center. Her first husband, John Skamanich, died Dec. 15, 1981.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Domashowitz Mayak. She was a longtime member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, West Scranton. For over 25 years, she was a custodian at PNC Bank. Mary enjoyed spending quality time with her family, sewing, making homemade horseradish, helping with gardening, making kielbasa and volunteering for her church making pirohy. She was a loving, caring and wonderful mother who will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her "Heart of Gold" for everyone.



Mary was featured in local news several weeks ago when she received her brother's Purple Heart medal from Capt. Nicole Garza during a ceremony at Linwood Nursing Home. Her brother sold the medal to pay for food after returning from World War II.



Surviving are two daughters, Marge Bednar and husband, John; and Elaine Skamanich, both of Scranton; a son, Ronald Skamanich and wife, Linda, Duryea; four grandchildren, Jennifer Aponick and husband, Joseph; Kari Skamanich; Todd Skamanich and wife, Gerri; and Kayla Skamanich; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister.



The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the nurses, aides and staff at Linwood Nursing Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their love, care, concern and for going above and beyond, especially the last several days of Mary's life.



Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral, which will begin on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with services at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Philip Harendza, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Taylor.



Family and friends may call Sunday, July 7, 2 to 5 p.m. Panachida services will be at 4:30. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories and extend condolences to Mary's family.

Published in Scranton Times on July 4, 2019