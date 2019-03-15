Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary McGraw Coyne McGuire. View Sign

Mary McGraw Coyne McGuire, Waverly, died Tuesday at Allied Services Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old.



Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Mae) Gilmartin McGraw. Two husbands, John E. Coyne, president of Comerford Theatres, and Dr. Edward McGuire preceded her in death.



Mary was a graduate of Carbondale's Benjamin Franklin High School and Lackawanna College and was a communicant of St. Gregory's Roman Catholic Church, Clarks Green. She was a member of the Country Club of Scranton for 50 years, having scored two holes-in-one and having opined more than once, "I love family, friends and golf, but not always necessarily in that order." She served many civic and church organizations, including the Sant' Andrea Society.



Surviving are children, John E. Coyne III (Lyn), Wayne, Pa., and Crystal Lake; Edward J. McGuire Jr., Clark Summit; Bridget McGuire Ross (Steven), Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Sharon McGuire Cahill (Timothy), Wyndmoor, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews, including John M. Hart Jr., Scranton; the Honorable Sean P. McGraw; Thomas McGraw; and Lorraine Piekowski, all of Vandling; Joseph McGraw, Forest City; Kathleen Vavershak; Patricia McHale; Michael and Ann McGraw, all of Carbondale.



She was also preceded in death by daughter, Molly McGuire; and son, Michael McGuire; as well as her brother, Attorney Joseph McGraw, of Carbondale; and her beloved niece, MaryBeth Peterson.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Entombment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



Memorial contributions may be made to the MaryBeth McGraw Peterson Scholarship Fund, Care of FNB Bank, 1638 PA-106, Clifford, PA 18441.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of the Pines Senior Living for their loving care these past two years and the staff of Allied Hospice.

418 S. State St.

Clarks Summit , PA 18411

