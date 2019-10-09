|
|
Mary Monahan Good, 72, of West Scranton and a longtime resident of Tunkhannock, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Thomas M. Good, on May 3, 2018.
Born in Scranton on Sept. 12, 1947, daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Connor Monahan, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School.
Mary enjoyed reading a good novel and would never pass up an opportunity to dance. She was caring, thoughtful, compassionate, generous and, above all else, selfless, always putting the needs of others before own. Her greatest pride was found in raising her children and grandchildren and she found peace knowing her legacy of kindness is left in their hands. She will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her adoring family, including her three children, Thomas Good Jr. and wife, Devette, Taos, N.M.; Brian Good and Lisa Cullen, both of Scranton; four siblings, John Monahan and wife, Mary Jo, Scranton; Michael Monahan and wife, Donna, Dunmore; Robert Monahan, Allentown; and Patsy Gelfand, Delray Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, especially Shawn Mazzatta, Atlanta, Ga., with whom she shared a special bond; and a sister-in-law considered a sister, Patricia Williams, Scranton.
She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Gene, Frank and Joseph Monahan and Eileen Baker.
Mary's family would like to thank the tremendous staff of Sacred Heart for the compassion, care and love shown to them throughout Mary's stay.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, to be followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019