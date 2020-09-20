Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Mary Mushenski, 73, of Scranton, died Saturday evening at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor, after an illness.

Born Jan. 5, 1947, and raised in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Ann Marotti Mushenski. After moving to New Jersey, she was a graduate of Netcong High School before a career as a secretary for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J.

Kind, caring and selfless, Mary will forever be missed. She was a faithful member of St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton where she served as an altar server for many years.

She is survived by her cousins and dear friends.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Mushenski.

Funeral services will be announced in Tuesday's edition.

Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


