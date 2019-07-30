|
Our mom, Mary Nolan Siebold of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Carbondale, Pa., passed away Sunday, July 7, with her four kids by her side, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa. She was the widow of Barry Siebold, who passed away in 2015. Her mom and dad were Edward and Margaret Mason Nolan.
Mom was the most selfless person we knew, the strongest woman we have ever known. Her kids strive to be like her daily. How she put up with the four of us, we'll never know,
She was a registered nurse, starting in 1965 at Carbondale General Hospital. After a few years off to raise her four kids she returned to nursing at Carbondale General Hospital. She eventually transitioned to St. Joseph's Hospital where she retired in 2006 under Marian Community Hospital. It takes a special kind of person to be an RN to help the sick and elderly, but if you knew Mom like we did, you already know she was special.
After she and Pop retired they moved from Carbondale to Tampa, where three of their four children lived. They had a great time living it up in the Sunshine State. Mom loved to go shopping, reading and spending time with her family having cookouts.
She will be greatly missed by her four children, Brenda, Hope, Barry and Kevin; as well as her extended family, Jennifer; and her granddaughter, Brooke. We ask that you keep your fond memories of her close, that is how we will all keep her spirit alive.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019