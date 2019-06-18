Home

Mary P. Martinelli Obituary
Mary P. Martinelli, 92, of Gloversville, N.Y., formerly of Dunmore, died June 1 at Nathan Littauer Nursing Home after a long illness.

Born in Dunmore on Dec. 2, 1926, daughter of the late James and Antoinette DeMaio Martinelli, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School.

She is survived by a niece, Annette Tenti Scep; a stepbrother, Victor Bideganeta; and a sister-in-law, Sarah Martinelli.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Jane and Evelyn (Toby) Martinelli, Ruth Kohanski and Phyllis Tenti; brother, Albert; and stepmother, Margaret Bideganeta.

There will be no viewing.

A blessing service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019
