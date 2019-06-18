|
|
Mary P. Martinelli, 92, of Gloversville, N.Y., formerly of Dunmore, died June 1 at Nathan Littauer Nursing Home after a long illness.
Born in Dunmore on Dec. 2, 1926, daughter of the late James and Antoinette DeMaio Martinelli, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School.
She is survived by a niece, Annette Tenti Scep; a stepbrother, Victor Bideganeta; and a sister-in-law, Sarah Martinelli.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Jane and Evelyn (Toby) Martinelli, Ruth Kohanski and Phyllis Tenti; brother, Albert; and stepmother, Margaret Bideganeta.
There will be no viewing.
A blessing service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
