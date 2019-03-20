Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Panfini. View Sign

Mary Panfini, 90, of Eynon, died Monday at the Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Del Panfini, who died in 1981.



Born in Somerset, daughter of the late Anthony and Stella Wozniak Mellado, she was a member of Christ the King Parish at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, and a graduate of Archbald High School. Before retirement, she was a presser in the local garment industry and worked at Billig Shoe, Peckville.



She enjoyed ceramics, gardening and was a wonderful baker and cook.



Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Haley and the staff at the Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, especially Cindy and Dawn.



Surviving are two daughters, Marie Borsheski, Justus; and Karen Panfini, Eynon; three sons, Del "Rocky" and wife, Lucy, Eynon; James and wife, Patricia, Peckville; and Mark, Melborne, Fla.; sisters, Delores Porcello, Eynon; and Carol Kilmer and husband, Larry, Mayfield; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Mellado; and sister, Sally Elnitsky.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.



Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. All those attending Mass on Friday morning are asked to go directly to church.

