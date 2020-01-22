|
|
Mary Parish, 99, passed peacefully Jan. 19 as a resident of Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Edward Parish, who died in 2005. Mary would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 29.
Mary and her family moved to Gouldsboro in 1971 from the Philadelphia area. She loved her life "in the country," her family, her home, and she loved to cook and bake. She was proud of her Italian-American heritage and the fact that she was a first-generation American.
Prior to moving to Gouldsboro, Mary and her husband ran a small family eatery in Telford, Pa., specializing in her love of Italian cooking. After moving to Gouldsboro, she worked with her husband in establishing his plumbing and heating business, and as a seamstress. After retiring, she relished in helping with her grandson, Edward. After the death of her husband in 2005, she moved to Mulberry Tower, where she started an entirely new life, discovering the joys of bingo and city living with new friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kmitch and her husband, Thomas, of Gouldsboro; her grandson, Edward Polifko and wife, Amy, of Covington Twp.; and Bryan Kmitch and wife, Marikay, of Hanover Twp.; her granddaughters, Kaylie and Bryanna Kmitch; and her niece and nephew, Donna and Gary Toth, of Gouldsboro. Mary is also survived by her sister, Virginia Boyer, of Conshohocken.
From her first marriage, Mary had three children, Alphonse Arena, who passed in 2019; Harry Arena and Anna Lee Arena, who all resided in Florida; and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She had multiple nieces and nephews in the Philadelphia area.
She was preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister, Peter D'Alessandro, Nicholas D'Alessandro, Joseph D'Alessandro, "Jimmy" D'Alessandro, Anthony D'Alessandro, Michael D'Alessandro, John D'Alessandro and Lucille DeLala.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., in Spring Brook Twp.
Visitation will be held Friday from 10 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 301, Gouldsboro, PA 18424. To share your fondest memories of Mary, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
