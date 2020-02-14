Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Slenska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pasternak Slenska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pasternak Slenska Obituary
Mary Slenska, 91, formerly of Taylor, died Jan. 29 at Allied Skilled Nursing Scranton.

Born in Ransom Twp., the daughter of the late Harry and Femia Pasternak. She was a member of St Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn.

She was preceded in death by husband, Stephen; brothers, John, Paul, Stephen, George, Michael, Harry Jr., Leonard and Peter; and sisters, Evelyn Flynn and Helen Williams.

Funeral was held Feb. 3 at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn, with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk, officiating. Memory Eternal.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -