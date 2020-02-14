|
Mary Slenska, 91, formerly of Taylor, died Jan. 29 at Allied Skilled Nursing Scranton.
Born in Ransom Twp., the daughter of the late Harry and Femia Pasternak. She was a member of St Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn.
She was preceded in death by husband, Stephen; brothers, John, Paul, Stephen, George, Michael, Harry Jr., Leonard and Peter; and sisters, Evelyn Flynn and Helen Williams.
Funeral was held Feb. 3 at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn, with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk, officiating. Memory Eternal.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020