Mary Patrice Padden Obituary

Mary Patrice "Gert" Padden, 72, of Macungie, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Michael B. and Joan Ellen (Conway) Comerford, and was the wife of the late Jeff Padden. "Raise a glass!"

Surviving are a daughter, Kate, Macungie; brothers, Michael Comerford and wife, Nancy, Dunmore; Will Comerford, Eagle, Colo.; John Comerford and wife, Lydia, Williamsport; and Patrick Comerford and wife, Bridget, Thousand Oaks, Calif.; sisters, Ellen Notz and husband, Joe, Seminole, Fla.; Joan Walsh, Lake Carey; and Mari Lynch, Moscow; and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Joe Comerford, preceded her in death.

Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home Inc. (www.stephensfuneral.com).


