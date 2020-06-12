Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Parish
215 Rebecca St
Throop, PA
Mary Patricia "Patty" Percival Obituary
Mary Patricia "Patty" Percival, 74, of Throop, died Tuesday at home.

Born in Susquehanna, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Susan Mazzatta Percival. A graduate of Throop High School, she was employed as an office manager for the Haband Corp. and also for Royal Bottling Inc. before retirement.

Patty was fun loving and kind. She loved to sing and dance, and enjoyed cookouts and sitting by the fire pit. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are brothers, Nicholas and wife, Carole, Clarks Summit; Richard and wife, Terry, Maryland; and Michael and wife, Joanne, Throop; sisters, Joan, Throop; and Maria Larioni and husband, John, Dickson City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brother, John Percival; and sisters, Catherine McCormick and Romayne Charney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Traditional Home Health & Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020
