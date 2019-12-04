|
Mary Pluso Allen, 92, of Moosic, passed away on Nov. 21, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp. Mary was born in Bellefonte, Pa., on May 30, 1927, to the late Vito and Margaret Mesarch Pluso. She was a lifelong member of Queen of the Apostles Parish where she served as Eucharistic minister and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. She graduated from Archbald High School in 1945.
Mary was elected tax collector for Moosic Borough, serving from 1995 to 2007. She was highly respected for her competence, fairness and integrity. Having the opportunity to serve the community she loved was a great honor for her. Mary was an environmental activist, advocating for the protection of watershed lands. An expert seamstress and quilter, she loved working with her hands as well as solving crossword puzzles and word games.
Her love for and dedication to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren drove Mary to work hard to make sure they had the opportunities to reach their potential. Her family was her greatest pleasure and achievement. They will deeply miss her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William "Bunker" Allen, on Jan. 24, 1994. Also preceding her in death were sons, Bill ("Nic") and Frank Allen; granddaughter, Kelly Allen; brother, John Pluso; and sister, Eleanor Winders.
She is survived by daughters, Carol (John) Geron and Lynn (Per) Nordin; son, Alfred (Alberta) Allen; and daughter-in-law, Susan Allen; grandchildren, John (Helena) Geron, Tony (Brigit) Geron, David (Jennifer) Allen, Brigid (Alex) Kaselis, Jason (Kyle) Federoff-Allen, Matthew, Ian, Linsey, and Brooke Allen, Gabriella and Alexandra Nordin, Nathan Carthwright and Taylor Trombly; great-grandchildren, Corey, Jack, Robert, Corbin, Seneca, Makena, Lyra, Alexi, Millicent, Thomas and Jagger; sisters, Helen Kammer, Gertrude Dragon, Catherine Wivell, Victoria Pilosi; and brother, Vito Pilosi.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Friends may call on Friday evening, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
The family wants to thank the staff of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home for their compassion and care of Mary.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019