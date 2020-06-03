|
Mary R. Esgro, 91, a lifelong Jessup resident, died Sunday at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Jessup. She was the wife of Francis D. Esgro Sr., who died Aug. 16, 2010.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Eva Ostrowski Siko. She attended Jessup High School and was employed in the garment industry for 40 years, and then worked for 25 years for Supermarket Services.
She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, now Queen of Angels Parish, Jessup.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a fantastic cook. Her door was always open and there was always an empty chair waiting for someone to sit at her table and eat. She loved her weekly trips to the casinos, and she enjoyed spending time with her entire family and especially cooking for the holidays.
Her family would like to thank the VNA Hospice staff, especially Mary Kay, Sheri, Dorothy, Nancy, Kelly, Connie, Mike and most of all to Karen Brady.
Surviving are her daughter and caregiver, Eve Ann Gnall and husband, John (Mary's "sidekick"), Jessup; her sons, Dominick and wife, Mary Ann; Thomas and wife, Joan; Steve and wife, Carolyn; and Tony and wife, Lynne, all of Jessup; a daughter-in-law, Delia Esgro, Archbald; 15 grandchildren, Dominick, Catherine, Francis, Christopher, Thomas, Desiree, William, Ben, Francine, John, Gus, Stephanie, Mary Elise, Anthony and Nicholas; 10 great-grandchildren, Dominick, Thomas, Robert, Dominique, Emily, Caleb, Daniel, Tanner, Tyler and Johnny; two sisters, Frances "Bebe" Wallace, Jessup; and Eleanor Reisner, Bloomsburg; a sister-in-law, Freda Siko, Hanover Twp.; nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special "second daughter," her niece, "Shi" Cacciamani, Jessup.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Francis D. Esgro Jr.; three brothers, Anthony, Frank and Walter Siko; and her sister, Christine McClaton.
Graveside services with entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Montdale.
Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. To send online condolences, visit www.albinifh.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020