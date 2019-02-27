Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary R. Petitto. View Sign

Mary R. Petitto, 93, lifelong resident of Dunmore, died Monday at Sacred Heart Hospice surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on May 13, 1925, daughter of the late Angelo and Gertrude Falzone Petitto. She was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.



Mary was a graduate of Dunmore High School.



Mary had worked for TWA as a ticket agent at LaGuardia Airport and then returned home to help run the family business, Petitto's Market, until her retirement.



She is survived by one brother, Dr. William Petitto, of Oakmont, Pa.; a sister, Josephine, with whom she resided; nephews, Angelo Petitto and his wife, Carolyn, "the Cook," of Dunmore; Joseph Petitto, of Taylor; nieces, Maryrose Ratay and Trudy Ferraldo, both of Gouldsboro; great-nieces, Andrea Long and Alisa Petitto, both of Dunmore; and great-nephew, Angelo Petitto Jr.; great-great-niece, Gabrielle Long; and great-great-nephew, Logan Baum, of Dunmore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Anthony, Frank, Sammy, Joseph, Victor and two infant brothers; and sisters, Grace and Esther Anticoli.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



The funeral will take place on Thursday with the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, 118 Kurtz St., Dunmore, PA 18510, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at Mary's request.



Those planning on attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.



The arrangements are under the care of the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.

Mary R. Petitto, 93, lifelong resident of Dunmore, died Monday at Sacred Heart Hospice surrounded by her loving family.She was born on May 13, 1925, daughter of the late Angelo and Gertrude Falzone Petitto. She was a lifelong member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.Mary was a graduate of Dunmore High School.Mary had worked for TWA as a ticket agent at LaGuardia Airport and then returned home to help run the family business, Petitto's Market, until her retirement.She is survived by one brother, Dr. William Petitto, of Oakmont, Pa.; a sister, Josephine, with whom she resided; nephews, Angelo Petitto and his wife, Carolyn, "the Cook," of Dunmore; Joseph Petitto, of Taylor; nieces, Maryrose Ratay and Trudy Ferraldo, both of Gouldsboro; great-nieces, Andrea Long and Alisa Petitto, both of Dunmore; and great-nephew, Angelo Petitto Jr.; great-great-niece, Gabrielle Long; and great-great-nephew, Logan Baum, of Dunmore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Anthony, Frank, Sammy, Joseph, Victor and two infant brothers; and sisters, Grace and Esther Anticoli.Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.The funeral will take place on Thursday with the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, 118 Kurtz St., Dunmore, PA 18510, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at Mary's request.Those planning on attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.The arrangements are under the care of the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close