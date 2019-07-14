Mary Rose Rossi, 87, of Hackettstown, N.J., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Morristown Hospital. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Mary is survived by her husband of 66 years, Michael A. Rossi; her five children, Celeste, Joseph, Anthony, Roselyn and Michael Jr. She had 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Mary grew up in Scranton, graduated from Scranton High School in 1950, married and eventually moved to Hackettstown in 1960, where she resided the remainder of her life. Mary was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, in Hackettstown. Mary was a member of the Legion of Mary, local prayer group and studied the Bible. Mary worked for M&M Mars for 30 years while supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of love, tenderness and generosity toward everyone she knew. Mary was a kind, gentle person who loved God first and then her family.

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019