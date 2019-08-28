|
Mary Rudis, 93, of Dover, Del., formerly of Scranton, died Monday morning at Brookdale Senior Living, Dover. Her husband of 52 years, Benjamin A. Rudis, died June 17, 2000.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Ponas. Educated in Scranton schools, she was a self-employed seamstress.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Rudis and wife, Maggie; and Robert Rudis and wife, Mary; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Rudis Jr.; and six siblings.
A funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Thursday at noon in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw. Entombment will be in the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 to 11:45 a.m., at the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019