Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church
430 N. Seventh Ave
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rudis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rudis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rudis Obituary
Mary Rudis, 93, of Dover, Del., formerly of Scranton, died Monday morning at Brookdale Senior Living, Dover. Her husband of 52 years, Benjamin A. Rudis, died June 17, 2000.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Ponas. Educated in Scranton schools, she was a self-employed seamstress.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Rudis and wife, Maggie; and Robert Rudis and wife, Mary; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Rudis Jr.; and six siblings.

A funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Thursday at noon in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw. Entombment will be in the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.

Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 to 11:45 a.m., at the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now