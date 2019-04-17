Mary S. Graziano, 92, of Pittston Twp., Pa., went into the hands of the lord on Palm Sunday, April 14.
|
Born Dec. 13, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late August and Elisabeth (Finarelli) Leo.
Mary is survived by her son, Charles Graziano and wife, Mary Lou, Pittston Twp.; daughter, Charlene Graziano, West Pittston; grandchildren, John Triboski; Melissa Triboski and companion, Mike Baur; Joseph Graziano and wife, Stephanie; Silvana Graziano and companion, Albert Vosburg; and great-grandson, Gino Triboski.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Graziano (1996); brothers, Vincent, Joseph and William Leo.
All services were private.
