Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Mary Saar Kovaleski

Mary Saar Kovaleski Obituary

Mary Saar Kovaleski, 85, of Deland, Fla., and a Taylor native, died Nov. 2. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Benjamin "Ed" Kovaleski.

Born Dec. 21, 1934, daughter of the late Stanley and Romayne Rafferty Saar, Mary was educated at Taylor High School. Upon both moving to Torrington, Conn., and raising her family, she worked as a vehicle ball bearing inspector before retirement. Before Ed's death in 1999, they moved to Deland, Fla. She will be forever missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin Kovaleski III; her grandchildren, Benjamin IV and wife, Jessica, of Schuykill Haven; and Jen Kovaleski; siblings, Stanley Saar, of California; and Margaret Wandell, of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Phyllis Johnson and Philip Saar.

Funeral services and committal prayers by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, will be private. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


