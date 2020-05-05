Home

Mary Sakulich (Mae) Phillips


1936 - 2020
Mary Sakulich (Mae) Phillips Obituary
Mary (Mae) Sakulich Phillips, 83, of Tobyhanna, passed away Saturday, May 2, at St. Luke's Hospital, Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Phillips, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.

Born in Dunmore, Pa., on Dec. 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Kost) Sakulich. A graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1954, Mae worked for Weiler Brush Co. and Pocal Industries. She enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her home.

Mae is survived by three children: son, John Phillips and wife, Leah, of Henryville, Pa.; son, Wayne Phillips and wife, Janice, of Seaford, Del.; daughter, Tara Doughty and husband, Jamie, of Wake Forest, N.C. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sheryl Tonga and husband, Joe, of Vista, Calif., and their children, Lo'Leah and Ailine; Jake Phillips and wife, Tara, of Seaford, Del., and their son, Camden; Hank Phillips, of Seaford, Del.; Colton Phillips, of Seaford, Del.; Ryan Doughty, of Wake Forest, N.C.; Megan Doughty, of Wake Forest, N.C. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Carol Sakulich, of Clarks Summit; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother, John Sakulich, of Clarks Summit; and sister, Margaret Howanetz, of Taylor.

The family would like to express a special thank you and their deepest gratitude to the staff at Pleasant Valley Manor for their care and compassion over the last five years.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020
