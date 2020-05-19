|
|
Sister Mary Schmidling, I.H.M., of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary died Sunday, May 17, at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She was born April 26, 1945, in Morristown, N.J. She was the daughter of the late James and Muriel Starke Schmidling. She entered the IHM Congregation on Sept. 1, 1968, and made her temporary profession of vows on June 20, 1970, and her final profession of vows on Aug. 28, 1973.
Sister Mary served as a teacher at the following schools: St. Mary of Mount Carmel Elementary School in Dunmore, from 1968 to 1970; South Scranton Catholic High School in Scranton, from 1970 to 1976; St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, N.Y., from 1976 to 1986; St. Mary High School in Manhasset, N.Y., from 1986 to 2001; and Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, N.J., from 2002 to 2015.
She also served as a resettlement volunteer at Catholic Social Services in Scranton, from 2016 to 2017; and on the support staff at the IHM Center in Scranton, from 2016 to 2018.
From 2019 until the time of her death, Sister Mary was a prayer minister at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in social science/secondary education and a Master of Arts degree in counselor education from Marywood College.
She is survived by two brothers, Robert and his wife, Joan, of Point Pleasant, N.J.; and James and his wife, Mimi, of Forked River, N.J.; nieces and nephews; and the members of the IHM Congregation.
Due to the restrictions related to the coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service only. Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020