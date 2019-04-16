Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sheila Callahan Baumann. View Sign

Mary Sheila Callahan Baumann, 81, died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a lengthy illness.



Born Aug. 7, 1937, to the late Eugene and Elizabeth Spencer Callahan, Sheila was raised in New York City and was a graduate of Aquinas High School, class of 1955. It was there that she met the love of her life, the late Coleman "Roy" Baumann, who preceded her in death in 2006. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on April 7.



Together they raised three daughters, Jane Howell, Scranton; Gail (Steve) Yanick, Cleburne, Texas; and Nancy (Alethea) Baumann, Scranton. An infant son, Eugene Michael, preceded her in death.



The couple moved to Pennsylvania and resided for many years in Lake Ariel, where Sheila spent time working at various jobs, such as American Manufacturing, the USPS of Honesdale and the Hideout. She then went on to earn a business administration degree from Lackawanna College and retired from the admissions department at Wayne Memorial Hospital.



The couple moved to Scranton after retirement, when Sheila went back to work part-time for the Scranton School District as a lunch/recess monitor at Audubon and John Adams schools. Her love of children made this her most rewarding job.



Sheila cherished all the friendships she made over the years, but her family was always the most important part of her life. She never missed a chance to spend time with each of her children, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Many stories and happy memories of "Nanny" Sheila and the Hugga-Buggas will be passed on for generations to come.



She was a talented singer and piano player, so her appreciation of music was very diverse. It wasn't unusual to hear the Beatles, Pink Floyd or the Trans-Siberian Orchestra playing. She stayed up to date with modern technology, keeping her in touch with her family and friends all over the country, whether it was through text message, email or Facebook. She touched the lives of all that knew her and her loss will be felt deeply.



Sheila is also survived by her sister, Lisa Callahan Conklin, Hamlin; sister-in-law, Patricia Baumann, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The Baumann family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton for the care given to Sheila this past year and the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for their care of Sheila and her family during these past weeks.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore PA 18510.

1132 Prospect Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

