Funeral services have been scheduled for Mary Sheila Callahan Baumann, 81, who died Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a lengthy illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sheila Callahan Baumann.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton.
Friends may call today from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2019