Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary "Phyllis" Simmel Obituary
Mary "Phyllis" Simmel, 81, died Sunday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Alvin A. Simmel, who died in 1991.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Ida Vergnetti Termini.

Surviving are a son, Andrew and wife, Kimberly, South Abington Twp.; a daughter, Cindy Reed and husband, Jim, Duryea; grandchildren, Kyle Simmel and Angelina Reed; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carmella Balzani and Anna Pitoniak.

The Simmel and Reed family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the entire 3 South staff of Allied Skilled Nursing Center for their kindness, compassion and loving dedication in caring for Mary.

A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Washburn Street Cemetery, Scranton.

Friends may call Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11. The family invites all those in attendance to dress relaxed and casual.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019
