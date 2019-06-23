Mary Simoncic Risboskin, 98, Forest City, died Friday at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the widow of William M. Risboskin, who died in 1995.



Born on May 23, 1921, in Tribolija, Slovenija, the daughter of the late Anton and Marija Zupancic Simoncic, she traveled with her parents in 1922 to America. Mary was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. She worked in the garment industry for 48 years. She was also a self-employed seamstress and homemaker. Mary was a life member of Ascension Parish/St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. She was an active participant in many senior citizen clubs. She served as president of the Tri-County Seniors, vice president of the Slovenian Heritage Club and a member of both the Carbondale Seniors and the Golden Age Club of Simpson. Mary was an active member of the KSKJ Society for 75 years and served as an auditor for the society. She was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union for 40 years. While she was a chairwoman for the ILGWU, she attended business classes at the University of Scranton to become a business agent.



Mary enjoyed traveling, visiting among several other places, the country of her birth, Slovenija. Most of all, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed by family and friends.



She is survived by two children, a daughter, Mary Lu Kindzierski, Chesapeake, Va.; a son, William L. Risboskin, C.P.A., and wife, Toni, Waverly, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Laura Rosten, Miriam Terry, Esme DeMelfi, Lisa Moore, William Risboskin III and Billie Blake Risboskin; 11 great-grandchildren, Danielle Culpepper; Kevin Terry; Tyler and Megan Rosten; Chiara, Gabriella and Danny DeMelfi; Alicia and Livia Moore; and Bruce and Kylie Risboskin; a great-great-grandson, Jake Culpepper; two sisters, Sophie Urbas, Forest City; and Lillian Miluszusky, Clarks Summit; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Simoncic; a sister, Ann Grum; a granddaughter, Mary Opeka; a great-grandson, Billy Moore; and a great-granddaughter, Erica Terry.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until Mass time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Parish, 612 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421.



Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.



For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

