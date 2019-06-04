Mary Skasko, 74, of Simpson, died Thursday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Skasko Sr., in 2004.



Born Sept. 3, 1944, daughter of the late Victor and Madeline Savrino Voglino, Mary attended Benjamin Franklin High School. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding everyone. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her son, Richard Jr. She was a lover of animals, especially her pug, Oliver. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. Her daughter, Lisa, was her caregiver and stood by her side throughout her five-year battle with cancer.



The family thanks Dr. Matthew Haley and his outstanding staff, the entire staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially Dawn Ferguson, Maria Buchleitner and Erin Stanco, for their excellent care and support.



Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Shemchek, Simpson; a son, Richard Jr., Carbondale; a sister, Madeline Sanzo, Lake Ariel; three brothers, Tommy Voglino, Carbondale; Victor Voglino, Jessup; and Augustine Voglino, Carbondale; grandchildren, Tyler, Carly and Logan; a great-grandson, Caleb; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher; sisters, Lillian Berneski, Debbie Voglino and Rose Ondrako; and brothers, Anthony Voglino and Michael Voglino.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City, to be celebrated by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Visitation will be Friday from 9:45 until Mass time at the church.



Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Cremation was through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Condolences may be expressed at www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary