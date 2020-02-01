|
Mary Slenska, 91, formerly of Taylor, died Wednesday at Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton. She was the widow of Stephen Slenska.
Born in Ranson Twp., the daughter of the late Harry and Femia Pregmon Paternak, she was the last surviving of 11 children.
She was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn.
She resided in the Taylor family homestead until failing health brought her to Allied Skilled Nursing in 2015, where she met many wonderful people. Mary was very social and loved people. She could carry on a conversation with anyone. She met and never forgot your name; always asking how you were doing. She enjoyed many days reading, participating in activities at Allied and liked playing cards with her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank all at Allied and Allied Hospice. She loved you all. Memory eternal.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. from St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, with the Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment, parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church. Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020