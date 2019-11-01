|
Mary Spinelli Battaglia, Clarks Summit, died Tuesday morning at Lackawanna County Health Care, Olyphant. She was the widow of William James Battaglia, who died in 2012.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Carmella Ciliberti Spinelli. Earlier, she was a member of St. Lucy's Church in Scranton.
Surviving are two sons, Roy and his wife, Nancy, West Abington Twp.; and Alan and wife, Cheryl, North Abington Twp.; and grandson, Gregory Battaglia, Downingtown.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Spinelli.
A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019