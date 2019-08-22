|
Mary Straub, Scranton, entered a pain-free world with her Lord on Aug. 14, 2019, after suffering with MS, emphysema and broken bones for decades.
Born in Medina, New Jersey, she moved around the country with her family. Mary settled in Northeast Pennsylvania. After working many years at Supermarket Services, she was forced to retire due to health problems.
Surviving are her husband Albert; daughter Dawn Gillette and son Ronald, both of Round Rock, Texas; and daughter Sandra Evans and son Thomas Brown, both of Scranton; sister Joan Seely of Lockport, N.Y.; sister Christine Stephens and husband Bob, Portville, N.J.; brothers Jimmy, Roger and Neal Fisher, of Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Janae Straub Brown.
A private ceremony will be conducted in the future.
Arrangements are by the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation took place at the on-site crematorium, Hickory Crematory.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019