Mary (Louise) Summers Ei passed away May 14, 2019, having lived a full and rewarding life of 93 years.
She was born Oct. 4, 1925, in West Plains, Miss., as a daughter of an Oklahoma pioneer. She graduated in 1949 with a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Missouri, where she studied alongside returning World War II veterans. Following graduation, she worked in Philadelphia. In 1954, she married the love of her life, Henry (d. 1991), of Bidwell Hill, Pa. They established their family in Wayne and, subsequently, Forest and Potter counties, Pa. Her professional accomplishments as the executive director for the Boards of Assistance in Forest, Potter and Bradford counties spanned 25 years and were a source of great pride. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lee and Emma Stephens Summers; brother, Tom; and sisters, Kathryn Clark and Jean Gatewood.
Her joy for life lives on in an extensive and adoring family that includes her sister, Betty Young; brother, Robert (Jennifer); sister-in-law, Jean Cordell Summers; nieces; nephews; and her beloved eight children and their spouses, William (Paula), of Tionesta, Pa.; David (Susan), of Hydetown, Pa.; John (Amy), of Warren, Pa.; Ann Kellogg (Paul), of Lake Ariel, Pa.; Carol Holtslander (Richard), of Bealeton, Va.; Tom (Melina), of Landenberg, Pa.; Sue (Brett McLaurin), of Bloomsburg, Pa.; and Lee (Jennifer), of Albers, Ill.; 25 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary was revered by friends and family and will be deeply missed.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749, Washington, DC 20090-6749; www.feedingamerica.org.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019