Mary Suprick, 103, of Ransom Twp., entered into eternal rest Saturday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Center, where she was a resident for the past year.
Born at the family home on April 14, 1916, she was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Verna Labonich Suprick. Mary was a cook at the Ransom Convalescent Home for many years and retired in 1977 from Clarks Summit Sate Hospital, where she worked for 30 years. She was a lifelong and devoted parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, where she would be seen in the kitchen wearing her white apron. A lady of great faith, she was very active with the Altar Society. Mary was never idle, if she was not cooking, baking, planting a garden, canning from the fruits of her labor, she could be found praying and crocheting quietly in her chair. If you visited the family farm you always left with a treat bag and many cherished stories. Mary endured many things during her life, but faith and family were first and foremost. She drove until the age of 100 and would pick up her sister each week driving approximately 28 miles.
Surviving are a sister, Madeline Cook, Harveys Lake; two nephews, George P. II and wife, Sharon; and Mark A. Sr. and companion, Tina Traver, Clarks Summit, all who were her caregivers the past few years; and additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Jr. and Michael; and three sisters, Verna Franko, Anna Rita Lewis and Helen Conaghan.
Family and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral, which will begin Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020