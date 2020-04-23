Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Mary T. Goonan

Mary T. Goonan Obituary
Mary T. Goonan, 88, passed away at Geisinger Community Medical Center from COVID-19. Prior to living in Allied Skilled she resided in North Scranton, where she loved to work in her yard. Daughter of the late John and Anna Tovcimak, and widow of the late John J. Goonan, a former city firefighter who died in 1967.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Marichak and husband, Charles; Susan Biel and husband, Gary; son, Paul and wife, Angie; stepson, John; grandsons, Gary; Dr. Jesse Biel and his wife, Alecia; and John Goonan; great-granddaughter, Penelope Biel; a sister, Barbara Tovcimak; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Michael and John Tovcimak; a grandson, Sean Goonan; and stepdaughter, Joanne Rinehold.

Due to the current health crisis, there are no public services. Inurnment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
