Mary T. Janeski, 85, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (McDermott) McLaughlin.
Mary was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Scranton, and was employed as a bartender in area restaurants and for the Dupont . She enjoyed going to the Mohegan Casino and the casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mary was a fantastic cook, especially the Polish dishes, which was pretty good for an Irish girl.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Janiszewski Sr., on June 8, 1997; sister, Joan Widdick; and brother, Joseph McLaughlin.
Surviving are her sons, Daniel Janiszewski and Kenneth Janiszewski, both of Tunkhannock; Thomas Janiszewski and his wife, Rose, Manahawkin, N.J.; and David Janiszewski and his wife, Linda, Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Denise Casey and her husband, Tim, Powderly, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Angerson, Dunmore; sister-in-law Ginger McLaughlin, Dunmore; companion, Mickey Moreal, Exeter; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mary will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, Pa., with Deacon Donald Crane officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019