Mary Terpak, 66, of Jermyn, died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Joseph Terpak, who died Sept. 19, 2019.

Born in Jermyn, daughter of the late Walter and Lois Kerber Vizzard, she was a graduate of Lakeland High School. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Maine.

Surviving are a daughter, Paulette and husband, Derek Mandichak, North Carolina; a son, Stephen Terpak and his wife, Lori, Carbondale; a grandson, Joshua; and a great-granddaughter, Annabella Terpak; three sisters, Sandra Spall and her husband, Joe, Carbondale; Martha Mangan and her husband, Jim, Jessup; and Jane Slebodnik, Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.


